Dick's Drive-In to increase minimum wage to $19 per hour

article

Dick's Drive-In announced Wednesday that it will increase its starting minimum wage to $19 per hour at all locations.

In a letter, Dick's Drive-In President Jasmine Donovan said the increase will start on Monday.

When employees pass their first skills test, they move up automatically to $20 per hour.

"Our jobs are challenging and physically demanding. I know from personal experience how hard our employees work every day," Donovan said. "But what they are doing is about so much more than making food. With every burger, fry and shake they serve, our employees bring joy to our customers and connect them with memories to help them make new ones."

The company said it is also adjusting its policy to make its college scholarship and childcare program available to more workers.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

The first location opened in Wallingford in 1954 and today the family business has five locations in Seattle, a location in Edmonds, Kent and one opening in Bellevue.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram