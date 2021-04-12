‘Devastating:’ Pierce County reacts to Phase 2 rollback

The rollback to Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery impacts one of our states most populated counties. Some in Pierce County worry the new restrictions could cost jobs as businesses still struggle to survive.

"Everyone’s walking on eggshells," bartender Isaiah Hebert said

.

The past year has been a blur for Herbert, slinging drinks at Doyle’s Public House in Tacoma. Half the seats inside the restaurant are still closed off to customers. No matter the pandemic’s numbers, he says there is a real feeling as some people are over it.

"You can feel it in the air, people want to out," said Herbert.

Hundreds of people seeking a vaccination were invited to Court House Square on Monday. The sooner inoculations are more widespread, the quicker the economy can fully rebound, said some.

"If we can’t get to some immunity we’re just going to keep going back to this," said Ashley Anderson.

Governor Inslee’s plan includes new open-air seating guidance, which allows some eateries to maintain capacity at 50-percent, but only if business owners can ensure easy air circulation and monitor carbon dioxide.

Last week, Pierce County elected and business leaders asked Inslee to delay a rollback.

"It’s devastating to business," said Tacoma-Pierce Chamber CEO Tom Pierson.