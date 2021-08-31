Despite judge’s ruling, Florida threatens more districts over school mask mandates

The state of Florida is now warning school board members in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties that they could face a financial penalty for imposing mask mandates amid the current COVID-19 spike, despite a judge’s ruling last week.

Hillsborough County mandated masks for all students back on August 18 as more than 10,000 students sat at home, quarantined or isolated just days into the school year. Two days later, following a raucous meeting, Sarasota implemented the same policy.

In both cases, parents cannot opt students out of wearing masks unless they get a doctor’s note. That violates the governor’s executive order, issued July 30, which said mask decisions must be left to parents, not doctors.

At least eight other school districts around the state – including some of the largest in the country – have since enacted similar policies, bucking the governor’s order as isolation and quarantine numbers grow among students and staff.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has already warned the first two, Alachua and Broward, that he will start withholding funds equal to that of the school board members’ salaries.

The move comes after Friday’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by parents against the state. Judge John Cooper said he would grant an injunction against the state Board of Education after he determined that Gov. Ron DeSantis not only exceeded his authority when he issued the order, but the anti-mask evidence presented by the state was flawed and, in some cases, actually supported the use of masks.

He also ruled that the governor's order violated Florida’s Parent’s Bill of Rights, the legislation that the state had claimed actually permitted it.

"Parents' rights are very important but they’re not without some reasonable limitations," usually in regard to health care or safety, the judge noted.

DeSantis has already said the state will appeal the ruling.

A student arrives at a Hillsborough County school in August of 2021 (FOX / file)

There was no immediate response from the school boards to Corcoran's new letter, but Hillsborough’s board was aware of the potential threat from the state when they voted 5-2 in favor of the 30-day mask mandate.

"If we’re just asking for a 30-day protective measure, isn’t that the least that we can do for our children?" Board Chair Lynn Gray asked at the time. "If it saves one life, 10 hospitalizations, isn’t that the least we can do?"

The Biden administration has said that there’s a possibility they will reimburse districts that face cuts due to mask mandates.

