Nikolas Cruz's brother wanted to start a fan club for the Parkland shooting suspect, but it looks like someone beat him to it.Stacks of fan mail, including love letters and suggestive photographs, have been arriving for Cruz at the Broward County Jail, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinel, which obtained copies of some of the notes.In one sent from Texas, the writer identifies herself as an 18-year-old high school senior before sharing her breast size. "Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome," she writes.

March 29, 2018