Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror on his sleeve as soon as he emerged from the International Space Station for battery work.
NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace
In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.
FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver
Federal authorities on Monday confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month.
Florida’s Palm Beach County running out of ICU beds
Hospitals in Florida's Palm Beach County are running out of intensive care unit beds as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the area rises, according to state health data.
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Jacksonville, Florida, has been selected to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.
Police: Girls who planned to kill 'at least 15' middle school classmates found with knives, map
Two middle school girls in Florida planned to go on a stabbing spree and kill several students Tuesday
Woman's ’emotional support’ squirrel gets her removed from Frontier flight
Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night due to a squirrel.
Florida gas station owner's microwave sign: 'Do not warm urine'
A Florida gas station owner says she is battling a bizarre problem – customers using the microwave to heat urine.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by driver - who then steals his car
When Dhimitri Andoni saw a vehicle swerve and then get stuck on the I-275 median Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla., he pulled over to the shoulder to help.
Florida alpaca dies after eating Doritos, Cheese Nips and peanuts
A community alpaca in Florida has died after someone repeatedly fed the animal Doritos, Cheese Nips, and peanuts, according to officials at Creekside Animal Hospital.
Video shows waterspout make landfall, become tornado in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach experienced a waterspout Monday that briefly became a tornado as it reached the beach. Video shot by Chris Rivers and shared on his YouTube channel Outrageous Weather showed people watching the waterspout, then running for cover as it came to shore.
Toy Story Land opens to big crowds at Walt Disney World
Woody and Buzz Lightyear brought big crowds on Saturday, the official opening date for Disney World's newest land.
Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida in apparent robbery attempt, police say
Witnesses say rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida and did not appear to have a pulse Monday.
Deputy throws cans of Bush's beans to stop hammer-wielding suspect
A Florida deputy subdued a hammer-wielding suspect inside a grocery store on Thursday by throwing two cans of Bush's baked beans at him, according to The Panama City News Herald.
Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth
Florida police arrested a woman named Crystal Methvin for possession of crystal meth Saturday morning. St. Augustine police said they arrested Methvin, 40, and her friend, Douglas Nickerson, 41, after getting an anonymous complaint about an unlicensed driver.
Teacher accused of drowning raccoons, opossum in class
A Florida high school agriculture teacher has been accused of drowning wild animals in a trash can as students watched and participated, CBS reports. The animals included a raccoon that had eaten one of the chickens the class was raising.
Video shows judge berating sick woman during hearing
A judge in Broward County, Fla., who was due to retire June 30 won't be showing up for work between now and then, and not by choice.
Florida woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse
Kennecia Posey, 26, was in a vehicle stopped by Fort Pierce police last month after the vehicle was swerving in the roadway.
Florida school asks student without bra to cover up nipples
A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates.
Parkland shooting suspect receiving 'perverted' love letters in jail
Nikolas Cruz's brother wanted to start a fan club for the Parkland shooting suspect, but it looks like someone beat him to it.Stacks of fan mail, including love letters and suggestive photographs, have been arriving for Cruz at the Broward County Jail, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinel, which obtained copies of some of the notes.In one sent from Texas, the writer identifies herself as an 18-year-old high school senior before sharing her breast size. "Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome," she writes.