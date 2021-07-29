Deputies searching for suspect after man shot dead in Puyallup parking lot

Authorities in Pierce County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a parking lot late Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies had to pull back in the search for the suspect because of new laws.

Witnesses said the victim was shot and killed in a Puyallup parking lot after 10:00 p.m. in a store parking lot in the 16900 block of Meridian E.

Deputies found the victim and dispatched a K9 unit to track the suspect, but because of the state's new policing laws they had to pull the dog and deputy back.

"The deputies got on scene, started checking around the area for anyone matching the description," said Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. "We did have a K9 officer respond within a couple of minutes, but unfortunately because there was no probable cause developed yet for the individual they decided not to track with the K9 in case they did use force, they wouldn’t be outside of the new laws."

Prior to the new policing laws, police could use force to detain someone if they had reasonable suspicion. But with the new laws, police must now have probable cause which is a higher standard and requires evidence that the person committed the crime before they can use force.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram