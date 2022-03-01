No evidence of gunfire at Hanford site after shots fired report

article



Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired inside a building at the Hanford Site, but authorities say deputies found no evidence of a shooting and had not located any victims at the decommissioned nuclear production facility.

Before 11 a.m., officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of shots fired in a building.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 2750E Building in the 200 East area.

As a precaution, 2750 E personnel were evacuated, all site personnel were directed to go indoors and access to the Hanford site was restricted.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they searched the building and didn’t locate any victims or any evidence of shots being fired.

Additional buildings were searched.

The 580-square-mile Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.

Federal officials are spending about $2.5 billion annually on environmental cleanup of the wastes, plus contaminated buildings, soil and groundwater.

