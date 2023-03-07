Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing Chehalis man

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a Silver Alert for a missing Chehalis man who is believed to be endangered.

According to the LCSO, 69-year-old John Sill has not been seen since Monday morning.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say a family member asked him to go to the store that morning. He initially stated that he would not go, because he had taken sleeping medication. About an hour and a half later, Sill and his car were gone.

Sill is described as being 5’10", weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and tan toeless slippers.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for his car, a black 2007 Range Rover Sport, with Washington license plate: BWD2852.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at 360-748-9286.