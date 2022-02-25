Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious deaths of 2 in Port Angeles now being investigated as a homicide

Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Deputies are now investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Port Angeles as a homicide. 

According to deputies, two people were found dead inside a car after a reported one-car crash on Wild Currant Way on Thursday.

Deputies said the injuries to the two people were "not consistent with a low speed motor vehicle crash." It was later found that the pair had gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

They lived on the road they were found dead on. 

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Clay Lee Haltom and 43-year-old Bryana Presler. 

Clallam County deputies are continuing to investigate.

