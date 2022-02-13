Rescue crews find 73-year-old man alive after 4-day search

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

A missing 73-year-old Port Angeles man was found alive after a four-day search.

Clallam County deputies filed a missing person report on Feb. 9, learning from a family member that Isaac Rivas was nowhere to be found—his car was still parked at his home, and his cell phone was still there.

The family member told deputies they search the house but could not find him.

Search and rescue crews searched late last week for Rivas, eventually bringing in teams from Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce and Olympic counties. Roughly 40 people searched for Rivas, employing drones and K9 teams.

Their efforts paid off Saturday afternoon, when a K9 sniffed out Rivas in tall grass, around 500 meters from his home. The dog alerted its handler, and crews rushed to help him.

Deputies say Rivas was alert and conscious, and rescue crews quickly treated him for hypothermia with dry clothes, heat packs and emergency blankets.

Rivas explained to them that he left his home Wednesday night for a walk. He followed the fence line but stumbled and fell, and tried to crawl to a neighbor’s house.

Rivas was taken to Olympia Medical Center for treatment.

