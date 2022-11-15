Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of an unresponsive child. Authorities performed life-saving measures and took him to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the child was in the care of his 40-year-old mother when he died. After searching the home, detectives recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin and fentanyl. The mother’s car was also impounded as evidence.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the 2-year-old likely died from fentanyl exposure.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.