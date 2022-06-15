Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of firing shots outside Everett high school, causing a lockdown

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old accused of firing multiple shots outside Mariner High School in Everett, causing the school to go on lockdown.

On June 13, the high school went on lockdown around 3:10 p.m. after shots were reported in the parking lot. School had let out for the day but those who were in the building for after-school activities or sports were on lockdown.

According to deputies, the 15-year-old suspect fired at a vehicle. Deputies say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No one was injured.

The suspect ran off after firing the shots. Police were able to locate him a day later, about a mile and a half from the high school.

He was sent to Denny Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm, disturbing school activity and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The suspect had his initial court appearance on Wednesday and his bail was set at $250 cash or $2,500 bondable. He has since posted bail and was released.

Earlier this month, another teen was arrested in Snohomish County for allegedly making threats against Edmonds-Woodway High School. Edmonds police said a 16-year-old student was booked in juvenile jail on suspicion of felony harassment. They also said a realistic-looking BB gun was recovered.

Several other students around Puget Sound, including in Kirkland and Tacoma, have been arrested in the last month, accused of making threats to their schools.

Law enforcement warns that even as a joke, these threats could lead to felony charges if convicted.



