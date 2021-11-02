Dangerous bacteria found in water systems of some Washington State Ferries boats

Washington State Ferries is investigating a potentially dangerous bacteria in the water systems of several boats.

Officials say Legionella has been detected in some boats’ water systems. Those systems have been out of operation for months due to the pandemic, which officials blame for the high bacterial levels.

Systems with the bacteria are out of operation, and officials are treating them for the bacteria.

WSF says they could find more bacteria as testing continues across their fleet.

