Crook targeting food trucks in Thurston County

Police are asking for the community’s help to find the crook, or crooks, who are targeting food trucks in both the Lacey and Olympia area.

Lacey Police tell Q13 News they are seeing a trend in crime in the area with at least six food truck thefts. Thieves are breaking into the businesses and grabbing cash left inside.

Police say they have seen it happen twice in the city and report at least four incidents in neighboring Olympia.

"With a small business, it’s not fair," said Margarita Tellez.

Tellez and her husband own the food truck Taco Amigo.

Surveillance video released by Lacey Police shows a crook breaking into their truck.

"When I see that video it’s hard, because I don’t like it," said Tellez.

She says the thief got away with about $3,000 worth of cash and other goods.

Police are telling business owners to remove all cash from the trucks at the end of the night, and suggest putting up a sign that says "no cash inside."

Investigators believe it is the same person committing the crimes.

They are asking the community to contact them at 360-704-2740 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

