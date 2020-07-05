Crews work to put out fire at a Puyallup elementary school

article

Fire crews work dilligently to put out a two-alarm commercial building fire at the Karshner Elementary school in Puyallup Sunday afternoon.

Central Pierce & Rescue responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. where Puyallup Police stated roads near 15 St. NW and 8th Ave. NW. will be closed. Crews stated on Twitter around 2:25 p.m. heavy smoke continued to pour from the building.

East Pierce Fire and Graham Fire & Rescue assited with putting out the fire and encouraged anyone in the area nearby to close windows and doors. Central fire crews are also advising anyone in the area to stay indoors due to heavy smoke coming from the building fire.