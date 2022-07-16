Crews respond to explosion, fire at a local daycare in Lacey

article

Firefighters responded to an explosion and a fire at a local daycare early Saturday morning.

According to the Lacey Fire Department (LFD), firefighters responded to reports of a large fire in a residential area at around 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a small school bus fully engulfed in flames that extended to a nearby tree and a fence.

LFD posted a few photos on their Twitter page, showing what appears to be a fire in a driveway with flames climbing a nearby tree. Crews say the fire was put out quickly before it could spread to any nearby houses.

(Lacey Fire Department)

Further details regarding the exact location of the fire, and the cause of the explosion are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.