Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Lakewood

Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Lakewood on Wednesday.

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews were dispatched to the 12900 block of Lincoln Ave. SW at 11:41 a.m. Despite a quick response – knocking the fire down in 14 minutes, a man died inside the apartment.

The WPFR says the fire was contained to one unit, and the victim was the only person inside at the time.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area as an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.