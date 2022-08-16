Crews investigate cause of early morning building fire in Kitsap County

article

An investigation is underway after the Olalla Bay Market and Landing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), before 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of Banner Rd. SE AND Crescent Valley Rd. SE.

At around 3:14 a.m., crews announced on Twitter that the fire was deemed under control, and firefighters were mopping-up the final hot spots. At 5:30 a.m., the fire was completely extinguished and firefighters with SKFR, the Bremerton Fire Department and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue left the scene.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say there are no injuries to report.

