Crews clear out Green Lake homeless encampment

The city of Seattle removed a long-standing homeless encampment along Green Lake.

Notices were posted over the weekend announcing that the city would clear it Monday morning.

The city has been working for months to clean up the camp but they were waiting for more beds to open up in shelters.

People who camp along the area will be asked to move, and the city will be enforcing a 72-hour parking rule for RVs, which went into effect in October.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram