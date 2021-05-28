Costco food courts, sampling and churros coming back

Costco is giving its members even more reasons to celebrate the winding down of the pandemic.

The warehouse retailer is reviving its food courts and food sampling , which were pared back or eliminated during the height of coronavirus.

"The first wave of locations, about 170 of our 550 ish locations in the U.S. will be activated by the first week of June," said Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti during an investor call while noting the remainder should be back by the end of the month.

"Increased safety protocols are and will be in place, including all samples prepared behind plexiglass, prepared in smaller batches for better safety control, and distributed to members one at a time" he detailed.

By June 7 Costco will have tables and seating back at most locations.

"I'm pleased to report that our food courts are also turning back over the next few weeks in a bigger way" he revealed hinting at some new and improved food choices.

"We've also added back a few more food items, including bringing back brand new and improved churro, which will be in of all U.S. locations by the Fourth of July, and adding high-end soft ice cream to replace our frozen yogurt."

Costco shares have risen 3% so far this year through Thursday.

