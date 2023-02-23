article

About two million Cosori air fryers have been recalled after scores of reports claimed the product overheated and caught fire, according to federal safety regulators.

In a safety notice posted Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urged consumers to "immediately" stop using the recalled Cosori air fryers. Atekcity Corporation, of Anaheim, Calif., is the importer.

The wire connection in the air fryers can "overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," according to the notice.

FDA WARNS ANOTHER EYE PRODUCT COULD BE CONTAMINATED WITH BACTERIA AMID OUTBREAK OF INFECTIONS

The recall was issued after the company received over 200 reports of the product catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

Ten of the reports cited "minor, superficial burn injuries ," while nearly two dozen reports cited "minor property damage."

The products were sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide from June 2018 through December 2022.

They were also available on various online marketplaces including Amazon.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com and Walmart.com during the same time.

CHILDREN'S LOUNGE PANTS RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL BURN RISK

The air fryers were sold in different sizes and in various colors including black, gray, white, blue or red.

Consumers are told to contact the company for a free replacement air fryer or another product.

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXbusiness.com