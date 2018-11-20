Honda recalls minivan over sliding door problem

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely.

Cucumbers sold at Costco raising health concerns; six sickened with Salmonella

OLYMPIA -- State health officials are investigating six cases of Salmonella linked to English cucumbers sold at Costco.Cases have been reported in King, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Pierce counties, the Washington State Department of Health said.Five of the six people impacted reported eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington.

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.The recall, which covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years, comes about one month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.Ford said Thursday that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries.

Glitter-filled iPhone cases recalled

Tens of thousands of glitter-filled iPhone cases are being recalled because if they crack, the liquid inside can cause chemical burns.

Britax strollers recalled for injury risk

676,000 Britax strollers are being recalled because the company that makes the strollers says 26 children have been injured while using them.The B-Agile stroller and BOB Motion stroller are designed with a detachable car seat that is supposed to move from the car to the stroller.

BMW recalling 230,000 vehicles that may have Takata air bags

DETROIT -- BMW is recalling more than 230,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.The recall covers certain 3 series cars from 2000 to 2002, some 5 series cars from 2001 to 2002, and some X5 SUVs from 2001 to 2003.The automaker says the vehicles may have had a driver's air bag replaced with a Takata inflator after a crash or in a previous recall.Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Smokeless tobacco products recalled after sharp metal objects found inside

A number of smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after users complained they found sharp metal objects in some cans.Included in the recall are products from Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal.The company that issued the recall, Altria, said not all products or lots are affected and that the majority of its cans are fine.