Children’s Robitussin products recalled over incorrect dosing cups
GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling two lots of Children’s Robitussin.
Honda recalls minivan over sliding door problem
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely.
Cucumbers sold at Costco raising health concerns; six sickened with Salmonella
OLYMPIA -- State health officials are investigating six cases of Salmonella linked to English cucumbers sold at Costco.Cases have been reported in King, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Pierce counties, the Washington State Department of Health said.Five of the six people impacted reported eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington.
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.The recall, which covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years, comes about one month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.Ford said Thursday that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries.
Ritz announces recall of Ritz Bits and Ritz sandwiches due to salmonella risk
The company that manufactures Ritz announced a recall of some of its products due to a risk of salmonella contamination.
Mazda recalls 270,000 vehicles over Takata airbags
Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.
Kia recalls 106,000 Sedona minivans for sliding-door problem
Kia is recalling 106,428 model year 2015-2018 Sedona minivans because their sliding doors may not automatically reverse if they close on a limb, according to documents filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
RECALL: Milo’s Kitchen dog treats may contain elevated levels of thyroid hormone
The company that sells Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats has issued a voluntary recall of two flavors because the products may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.
Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall
Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expands the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
Trader Joe's recalls packaged salads over contamination fear
Trader Joe's says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.
Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway among brands listed in massive vegetable recall
Vegetables involved in a major recall were pulled from shelves at Walmart, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.
Glitter-filled iPhone cases recalled
Tens of thousands of glitter-filled iPhone cases are being recalled because if they crack, the liquid inside can cause chemical burns.
Fred Meyer recalls 48,000 children's sweaters and jackets
The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission says the zipper pull on Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets can detach, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.
Ford recalls 570K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Ford is recalling more than 570,000 vehicles in North America and Europe to fix separate problems that can cause engine fires and doors to fly open unexpectedly.
Britax strollers recalled for injury risk
676,000 Britax strollers are being recalled because the company that makes the strollers says 26 children have been injured while using them.The B-Agile stroller and BOB Motion stroller are designed with a detachable car seat that is supposed to move from the car to the stroller.
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.
Eastern Washington dairy recalls raw milk due to E. coli
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Toppenish dairy is recalling some of its organic raw milk after state Department of Agriculture inspectors recently found E.
BMW recalling 230,000 vehicles that may have Takata air bags
DETROIT -- BMW is recalling more than 230,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.The recall covers certain 3 series cars from 2000 to 2002, some 5 series cars from 2001 to 2002, and some X5 SUVs from 2001 to 2003.The automaker says the vehicles may have had a driver's air bag replaced with a Takata inflator after a crash or in a previous recall.Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
Smokeless tobacco products recalled after sharp metal objects found inside
A number of smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after users complained they found sharp metal objects in some cans.Included in the recall are products from Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal.The company that issued the recall, Altria, said not all products or lots are affected and that the majority of its cans are fine.
IKEA beach chairs recalled due to collapse and amputation hazards
The store urges customers with any model of MYSINGSÖ beach chair purchased before February 2017 to return for a free replacement or full refund.