Convenience store owner's message for maskless customer who stabbed him: 'Wear your mask'

A father and his son who were attacked on Monday at their Tacoma convenience store by a customer armed with a knife have since been released from the hospital.

The attack happened outside The Corner Store on North 6th Street. Neighbors witnessed the stabbing, including when the attacker calmly walked away from the scene.

The store’s owner, 33-year-old Jin Hyun, said he asked a customer to put on a mask but the man refused to discuss the issue. After escorting the man out of the building, Hyun said that's when the man pulled out a pocketknife and attacked him.

Cards, notes, and flowers were left at the store’s front door by customers and neighbors in a show of support. The kindness left Hyun feeling overwhelmed.

"I teared up," he said, "This is enough to help me to belong."

The Corner Store has been a family endeavor for around 5 years Hyan said. On Monday evening, Hyun and his father were rushed to a local hospital with varying wounds.

Hyun said the man became upset when he was asked to wear a face mask. By the time the customer was outdoors, Hyun said he was attacked.

"My dad saw this happen," said Hyun. That’s when his father ran to his rescue, but then also became a victim himself. "He started stabbing my dad multiple times and the crazy thing is he just walked away after that as if nothing happened."

Hyun’s father was stabbed multiple times including in his wrist and neck, but said he is stable today.

Surveillance cameras caught the attack on video and Hyun believes police should have a good view of the suspect’s face.

Plus, Hyun said his attacker is someone he has seen before shopping inside his store. The owner shared a message for the man who injured Hyun and his father: "wear your mask."

Tacoma Police have not yet released any information about the suspect's description.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram