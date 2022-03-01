Congresswoman Suzan DelBene tests positive for COVID-19

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene announced that she will not be attending President Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night because she tested positive for COVID-19.

DelBene said in a statement that she took a PCR test and results came back positive Tuesday morning.

"I am fully vaccinated and boosted," she said.

DelBene said she will be isolating while working remotely.

"My office remains fully operational for WA-01 constituents," she said.

