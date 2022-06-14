FOX 13 attempts to speak with alleged Patriot Front member after arrest

On Saturday, 31 men allegedly in the white supremacist group Patriot Front were arrested for conspiracy to riot at a gay pride event in Idaho. Of those 31 arrested, at least five live in Washington.

FOX 13 tracked down one of those individuals in King County and attempted to talk to him.

Several people outside the home of 23-year-old Colton Brown refused to answer any questions. Brown also did not want to speak.

"White supremacy is in every community," said Miri Cypers from the Anti-Defamation League. "It is a very scary and disturbing ideology that’s unfolding in every community across the country, including Washington State."

Charging documents show law enforcement were on the alert for the potential that extremist groups who were violent elsewhere, might also try similar activities in Coeur d’Alene.

Court documents described the men arrested connected to Patriot Front wore clothing, equipment and their demeanor was indicative of an intent to cause violence.

Police also found a document, which alleges the group was in Coeur d’Alene to raise a voice against moral depravity, developed their activities using GPS coordinates, and planned to use smoke to assist in an exit strategy after a confrontation.

The Anti-Defamation League says the way Patriot Front dresses is a tactic to hide their hate.

"We have found very vitriolic, racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic ideas that they believe and espouse," said Cypers. "Although they may seem to be individuals in khakis and polo’s, what’s really behind that veneer is pure racism and the idea that America should return to an all-white country."

Each of those 31 men charged with a misdemeanor bailed out of jail with the promise to return to court at a later date.