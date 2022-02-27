Community stands in solidarity with Ukraine

The war is intensifying in Ukraine as Russia tries to gain control of Kyiv, Ukraine's Capitol.

Many are moving their families underground to wait things out.

While people around the world are concerned with the conflict, there are hundreds in our area feeling this fight personally.

On Saturday, people from all walks of life filled the Seattle Center with a sea of blue and yellow for a ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally.

"Russia invades the whole world but we in unity with the United States with European Countries and civilized world; we are saying enough is enough," a Ukrainian American said.

Women, men, children, grandparents, brothers and sisters all stood alongside singing and embracing each other, as the Ukranian National Anthem echoed through downtown Seattle.

"Ukraine we stand, our heart hurts for you, and together we are going to win," a Belarusian woman said.

She was one of the hundreds of Americans, Poles, Belarusians and Russians who stood in solidarity with Ukrainian Americans, speaking against the Russian Invasion.

U.S. Representative Rick Larsen also attended the rally, saying America and the word needs to stand up for the young democracy.

"We seek to cripple Russia's financial system with aggressive sanctions, cripple the Russian banks and cripple the Russian leaders including Vladimir Putin," Larsen said.

Ukrainians like University of Washington’s Professor of Anthropology Laada Bilaniuk say the last few days have been emotional seeing the buildup of troops, then watching Ukraine under attack.

"We never thought it would get to this," Bilaniuk said.

She is one of the many who fear for their loved one’s safety.

"It was a deep night in Ukraine, my sister wrote me a message [saying] ‘I hear explosions, I'm scared,’" Andry Adriikarivnskyi said.

"A friend of mine sent a picture, his building is right next to the ones that has a huge hole in it from the shelling last night," Bilaniuk said.

Lada Gorlenko carries pictures of how her family is now living in an underground shelter with little to no food and water.

"Russians bombed not just military installations; they bombed the whole infrastructure and so how are they going to survive after the airstrikes?" Gorlenko asked.

Children joined in on the rally carrying flags and messages like ‘I want a future’ and ‘Stop Putin, Stop War.’

The Space Needle and the Pacific Science Center Arches lit up blue; a symbol of peace and diplomacy in honor of Ukraine.

"They're trying, right, they want human rights and law and democracy and having grown up with that, I feel like I need to support them, we need to support them," Bilaniuk said.

