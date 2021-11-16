I-5 reopens at Skagit River Bridge following car crash

Traffic is finally moving again on I-5 at the Skagit River Bridge.

Historic flooding and landslides have made for treacherous conditions all along I-5, and now a collision is blocking a major thoroughfare across the Skagit River. The crash originally shut down all of I-5 at the bridge, but crews have been able to open lanes in both directions.

Pictures from Washington State Patrol show a semi truck ran over and crushed a car—amazingly, authorities believe there are only minor injuries.

Washington State Patrol is on scene with emergency crews.

This is a developing story.

