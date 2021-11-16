I-5 reopens at Skagit River Bridge following car crash
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Traffic is finally moving again on I-5 at the Skagit River Bridge.
Historic flooding and landslides have made for treacherous conditions all along I-5, and now a collision is blocking a major thoroughfare across the Skagit River. The crash originally shut down all of I-5 at the bridge, but crews have been able to open lanes in both directions.
Pictures from Washington State Patrol show a semi truck ran over and crushed a car—amazingly, authorities believe there are only minor injuries.
RELATED: Southbound I-5 in Bellingham reopens, northbound lanes remain closed
Washington State Patrol is on scene with emergency crews.
This is a developing story.
LIVE UPDATES: Historic flooding in Western Washington
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram