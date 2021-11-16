Expand / Collapse search

I-5 reopens at Skagit River Bridge following car crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Skagit County
First responder reflects on historic flooding

We're hearing about flooding from the people who have to deal with it firsthand—our first responders. FOX 13's David Rose and Alyana Gomez are joined by WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant, who has seen his fair share of chaos since the storms first ripped through Western Washington earlier this weekend.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Traffic is finally moving again on I-5 at the Skagit River Bridge.

Historic flooding and landslides have made for treacherous conditions all along I-5, and now a collision is blocking a major thoroughfare across the Skagit River. The crash originally shut down all of I-5 at the bridge, but crews have been able to open lanes in both directions.

Pictures from Washington State Patrol show a semi truck ran over and crushed a car—amazingly, authorities believe there are only minor injuries.

RELATED: Southbound I-5 in Bellingham reopens, northbound lanes remain closed

Washington State Patrol is on scene with emergency crews.

This is a developing story.

LIVE UPDATES: Historic flooding in Western Washington

