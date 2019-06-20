Skagit County likely not eligible for Phase 3 of reopening
The road to Phase 3 in Governor Inslee's 'Safe Start Plan' is proving to be difficult for a number of counties in Washington State and that includes Skagit County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
CAPTURED: Spokane County fugitive Joshua Johnson arrested in Skagit County
Joshua Johnson was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Jail on May 9th.
"He'll be out harassing us again in just a few more years," says victim after bomb-building burglar sentenced in Skagit County
The manhunt for a Washington's Most Wanted fugitive prompts precautionary lockdowns at Skagit Valley College and Centennial School Monday.
High winds wreak havoc in Skagit and Whatcom counties, warning in place until Tuesday
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- A high wind warning was issued Monday for Skagit and Whatcom counties, where gusts of up to 45 mph blew through the area.Some people living in Skagit County say they were caught off guard by just how powerful the winds could be.“It’s pretty crazy.
You can now get free needle-cleaning kits in Skagit County
In an attempt to get more used needles off the streets, Skagit County launched a new pilot program on Wednesday.
Suspicious device found near Sedro-Woolley hospital; building evacuated
Police are investigating a suspicious device discovered in a parking lot near PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley.
Domestic violence call ends in deputy injured, suspect shot
A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Skagit County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday night.Investigators say someone called 911 from a home near Big Lake around 6:00 Wednesday night, then hung up.When deputies showed up to investigate the call, we're told they found a "possible domestic violence situation" involving two adult brothers.The deputies went into the house, and Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) investigators say one of the brothers grabbed a knife, and attacked one of the deputies.
No injuries reported in freight train derailment in Burlington
BNSF Railway Company said the train was previously carrying lumber and woodchips, but at the time of the derailment, the cars were empty.
North Sound nonprofit turning sea waste into affordable prosthetics
A local nonprofit organization in the North Sound has found a way to bring prosthetic limbs to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford expensive artificial limb or hands.
Awning collapses; injures 2 in Burlington
A woman and a girl were hurt when an awning outside a restaurant in Burlington collapsed Sunday, police said.
80 arrested, 95 pounds of meth and 75 guns seized in largest drug bust initiative in recent history
The largest drug takedown initiatve in Puget Sound has netted more than 80 drug dealers, U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said. The iniative began this year and was conducted in four different operations across King, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston counties.
Escaped Atlantic salmon caught in drift-net on Skagit River
Washington state officials say an Atlantic salmon that escaped from a collapsed net pen at Cypress Island has been captured in a drift net 40 miles up the Skagit River.
2 killed in two-vehicle collision in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Little Mountain Park entrance in Mount Vernon Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said.The two vehicle collision occurred on Little Mountain Road.
Tulip Festival: When is peak bloom, how to get there & other details to plan your trip
It's that time of year again! The 35th Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicked off April 1 and will run through the entire month. But before you hit the road you might want to read this first:
Skagit County sues drugmakers over opioid crisis
Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro Woolley joined the county in filing a federal lawsuit in Seattle Friday against Purdue Pharma, Endo and Janssen, three of the primary manufacturers of prescription painkillers.
Poachers beware: Robot deer are roaming our woods, hunting for you
Through the latest hunting season, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife workers used deer, bear, elk, grouse and other animal decoys to catch poachers.
Officer Mike McClaughry one year later: Do what's fun. Do what you enjoy
It's been just over one year since Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.
Suspect sought for fatal shooting outside Mount Vernon business
Police in Mount Vernon need help finding a gunman who shot and killed a man at a business complex Sunday night.
Mount Vernon officer who had been shot in head describes what he saw while in coma
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- It's been a year since now-retired Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.Since then, he's made amazing strides in his recovery.But the 62-year-old has yet to regain his vision.In an interview Friday, McClaughry shared what he says was a spiritual experience while he was in a coma immediately following the shooting."As I was floating around in this nether world, if you will -- this spot is here," McClaughry said, pointing to an area in front of him, "and it's very dark and getting larger."Well, what is this?" he said he thought. "Am I moving towards it or is it coming to me?"I can't tell and that's when it comes to ya -- and to put into a verbalized statement -- 'You don't get to go there -- not yet.
Army Corps: Skagit River flooding could have been 'catastrophic'
While the scenes of a workshop dangling over a crumbling riverbank in Lyman may have made national news, the Seattle office of the Army Corps of Engineers says the reality is that the flooding along the Skagit River last week could have been far worse.