Domestic violence call ends in deputy injured, suspect shot

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Skagit County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday night.Investigators say someone called 911 from a home near Big Lake around 6:00 Wednesday night, then hung up.When deputies showed up to investigate the call, we're told they found a "possible domestic violence situation" involving two adult brothers.The deputies went into the house, and Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) investigators say one of the brothers grabbed a knife, and attacked one of the deputies.

2 killed in two-vehicle collision in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Little Mountain Park entrance in Mount Vernon Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said.The two vehicle collision occurred on Little Mountain Road.

Skagit County sues drugmakers over opioid crisis

Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro Woolley joined the county in filing a federal lawsuit in Seattle Friday against Purdue Pharma, Endo and Janssen, three of the primary manufacturers of prescription painkillers.

Mount Vernon officer who had been shot in head describes what he saw while in coma

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- It's been a year since now-retired Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.Since then, he's made amazing strides in his recovery.But the 62-year-old has yet to regain his vision.In an interview Friday, McClaughry shared what he says was a spiritual experience while he was in a coma immediately following the shooting."As I was floating around in this nether world, if you will -- this spot is here," McClaughry said, pointing to an area in front of him, "and it's very dark and getting larger."Well, what is this?" he said he thought. "Am I moving towards it or is it coming to me?"I can't tell and that's when it comes to ya -- and to put into a verbalized statement -- 'You don't get to go there -- not yet.

Army Corps: Skagit River flooding could have been 'catastrophic'

While the scenes of a workshop dangling over a crumbling riverbank in Lyman may have made national news, the Seattle office of the Army Corps of Engineers says the reality is that the flooding along the Skagit River last week could have been far worse.