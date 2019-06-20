MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- It's been a year since now-retired Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.Since then, he's made amazing strides in his recovery.But the 62-year-old has yet to regain his vision.In an interview Friday, McClaughry shared what he says was a spiritual experience while he was in a coma immediately following the shooting."As I was floating around in this nether world, if you will -- this spot is here," McClaughry said, pointing to an area in front of him, "and it's very dark and getting larger."Well, what is this?" he said he thought. "Am I moving towards it or is it coming to me?"I can't tell and that's when it comes to ya -- and to put into a verbalized statement -- 'You don't get to go there -- not yet.

