Coast Guard rescues man overboard near Astoria

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a man who went overboard off the Oregon coast near Astoria.

Aerial video captured by USGS Pacific Northwest shows a sailboat getting slammed by waves near Fort Stevens, just west of Astoria and on the other side of the Columbia River from Washington. Officials say the man driving the boat jumped overboard.

A boatcrew at Cape Disappointment in Washington went in and pulled him from the water.

It is not known what injuries the man suffered, and officials say emergency medical personnel are standing by to treat him.

The man's vessel washed ashore in Fort Stevens State Park shortly after.