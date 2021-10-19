Climate Pledge Arena grand opening on Friday

Climate Pledge Arena's grand opening is this Friday, and it promises to be the most progressive and sustainable arena in the world. Here's what to know before catching your first show there!

The arena will open Friday, October 22 with a performance by Coldplay, before the Seattle Kraken play their first home game in franchise history on Saturday!

Before you head down to watch, you will need to download CLEAR Health Pass, used to ensure you are fully vaccinated. All visitors 14 and older must upload proof of vaccination to this app and take a quick selfie to be let in to the arena. Visitors 12–14 must bring their vaccine card.

Once you do that, download the Kraken + Climate Pledge Arena app for Apple or Android to fast-track your way to a seat.

The app helps you secure free public transit passes—by bus, light rail, water taxi or monorail—find the most convenient and cheap parking, manage your tickets, buy merch and keep up-to-date with exclusive content.

Climate Pledge Arena is located on hallowed ground, redeveloped from the bones of KeyArena, which was previously the Seattle Center Coliseum, and before that, the site of the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. The arena promises to be the first net-zero carbon emission-certified venue in the world. It will be home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and the biggest music performances and live events.

