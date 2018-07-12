SEATTLE – Investor Chris Hansen said his proposed sports arena in the Sodo district has not been benched after Mayor Ed Murray endorsed the Oak View Group to renovate KeyArena.He said Seattle just needs to “sit back and be patient,” expecting the promises OVG made will fall apart on their own.“I’ll tip my cap to Tim and the Oak View Group if they actually are able to solve the problems that are around there (KeyArena) and get the arena done and on-time and on-budget,” he said during a forum hosted by the Seattle City Club on Wednesday night. “I think our job here is to sit back and be patient, see how things transpire over the next few months.”

June 7, 2017