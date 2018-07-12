New NHL Seattle Arena will be called 'Climate Pledge Arena'
The new arena at Seattle Center will be called Climate Pledge Arena.
Check out these renderings of the new arena at Seattle Center
Take a first look at some newly-released drawings of the new $650 million arena at Seattle Center. Construction is set to begin in October.
'THANK YOU:' Seattle reaches 10,000 NHL season ticket deposits in 12 minutes
The group trying to bring the National Hockey League to Seattle says it reached 10,000 season ticket deposits in just 12 minutes Thursday.
Season-ticket drive starts Thursday: Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June
SEATTLE -- Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been hosting hockey games for a quarter-century.
New renderings released; KeyArena renovation still on schedule
The aggressive timeline for the renovation of Seattle's KeyArena remains on schedule with the hope of breaking ground on construction by the end of the year.
Seattle begins season-ticket campaign for new NHL team
SEATTLE, Wash.—If you’ve dreamed about becoming a season-ticket holder for an NHL team is Seattle—that could soon be your reality.Oak View Group and the City of Seattle announced the NHL on sale ticket deposit campaign will begin on March 1.
With new arena and NHL bid, Seattle is poised to become a hockey hotbed
Now that a Seattle-based ownership team has officially filed paperwork with the National Hockey League — along with a $10 million application fee — everything seems to be in place for an NHL expansion team in Seattle.
NHL agrees to accept expansion team application from Seattle
The NHL Board of Governors has agreed to accept an expansion application from Seattle, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday.
'I'm signing this in green!' Mayor Durkan inks KeyArena deal to lure NBA, NHL teams
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has inked an agreement with a private developer to renovate KeyArena so the venue could be ready for an NBA or NHL team.
'It's Seattle's time:' Insider says NHL could begin taking steps this week
SEATTLE -- A hockey insider for a Canadian sports network says the NHL will likely take a "tangible step" to get the expansion ball rolling when the NHL Board of Governors meets Thursday in Florida.TSN's Bob McKenzie reports that the NHL wants to expand to 32 teams, and that Seattle appears to meet all criteria to be that team.McKenzie says once the city council approved a major renovation of KeyArena, Seattle checked off the final three boxes the NHL requires to expand.Market:
Seattle City Council approves $600 million privately financed renovation of KeyArena
The Seattle City Council is set to vote Monday on a memorandum of understanding between with Oak View Group.
Tim Leiweke explains how renovated KeyArena will bring NHL, NBA to Seattle
SEATTLE -- Let it be known: Tim Leiweke is a sports fan.The CEO of the Oak View Group, which hopes to invest more than $600 million to drastically rebuild Key Arena, loves just about any game you can think of.
Arena group proposing rapid construction timeline in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — A proposal to remodel KeyArena now has an ambitious timeline that could have it ready to house a professional franchise within three years.The timeline was laid out in a proposed memorandum of understanding between Seattle and Oak View Group.
Seattle Arena Debate: Where the mayoral candidates stand on NBA/NHL and arena location
Ballots for the primary election will be mailed this Wednesday. We reached out to the Seattle mayoral candidates to get their take on the Seattle arena debate and the possible return of the NBA/NHL to Seattle.
Commentary: City leadership is a big reason to be wary of a KeyArena renovation
This weekend was another reminder why I love this city.
Chris Hansen brushes off mayor's KeyArena plan: 'We have the best site, best location' in Sodo
SEATTLE – Investor Chris Hansen said his proposed sports arena in the Sodo district has not been benched after Mayor Ed Murray endorsed the Oak View Group to renovate KeyArena.He said Seattle just needs to “sit back and be patient,” expecting the promises OVG made will fall apart on their own.“I’ll tip my cap to Tim and the Oak View Group if they actually are able to solve the problems that are around there (KeyArena) and get the arena done and on-time and on-budget,” he said during a forum hosted by the Seattle City Club on Wednesday night. “I think our job here is to sit back and be patient, see how things transpire over the next few months.”
Seattle selects influential investor OVG for KeyArena renovation
Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city.
WATCH LIVE: Seattle mayor to make announcement on KeyArena's future
Ed Murray said he will be joined at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Seattle Center (KeyArena East Plaza) by the City Council, members of the community and key stakeholders in KeyArena.
Seattle mayor to make announcement Wednesday on KeyArena's future
SEATTLE -- Mayor Ed Murray said he will be making an announcement about the future of KeyArena on Wednesday morning.In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Murray said he will be joined at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Seattle Center (KeyArena East Plaza) by the City Council, members of the community and key stakeholders in KeyArena.This comes after one of two groups bidding to renovate KeyArena dropped out Sunday, saying the process "eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project."In a letter, Seattle Partners announced their wish to withdraw pointing to the city's lack of engagement and collaboration.
Seattle Partners withdraws from KeyArena renovation effort
In a letter, Seattle Partners announced their wish to withdraw pointing to the city's lack of engagement and collaboration.