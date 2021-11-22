Clallam County asking residents to report damage from flooding for federal assistance

Clallam County officials are asking residents to submit preliminary estimates for damage caused during last week's flooding.

The county is seeking the information to determine whether or not it qualifies for federal assistance and potential federal reimbursement of damages.

If you are reporting damage to your property or business, you will need to know:

The type of insurance you have (renter's, homeowner's, flood, etc.)

The amount of your deductible

An estimated dollar amount of the damages. >> Both material and labor costs will need to be listed in your dollar estimate.

If individual assistance becomes available during this time, Clallam County Emergency Management will contact you with information on filing for assistance.

You can report the damage here or call (360) 565-2681 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you do not have internet access.

Gov. Jay Inslee changed his severe weather damage emergency proclamation on Friday to make emergency cash assistance available to people in the storm-affected 14 counties.

