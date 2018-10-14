Extremely rare fish with gigantic eyes washes ashore near Port Angeles
During the lowest tide of the year, a paddleboarder made a rare discovery in Salt Creek, west of Port Angeles on Sunday."A gentleman on his paddleboard flags us down and goes, 'Hey, are you guys biologists?
Single-engine plane crashes in Wyoming lake; passenger dies
LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in a Wyoming lake, killing a passenger.
Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap and Clallam counties join at 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.The state has approved variance requests from both counties effective immediatelyThe other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Lower Elwha Klallam man gets 5 years for domestic assault
A member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault by a habitual offender.
Mountain goats being relocated from Olympic National Park to North Cascades
After years of public review, authorities on Monday began relocating hundreds of mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the North Cascades.
Missing Sequim hiker found by his daughter
The Clallam County Sheriff's office says Tuesday that 59-year-old Roger Gates was hiking near his home in Sequim on Sunday when he got lost amid smoky, hazing conditions from wildfire smoke.
'Armed and dangerous' felon arrested outside Sequim casino; had been shot in the butt
Washington's Most Wanted fugitive Conrad Edwards was arrested at the Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim. Now, detectives are trying to find out if anyone knows who shot him in the buttocks after he allegedly assaulted them in Lakewood, Washington.
'Horrendous': Pet cat found cut in half in Port Angeles park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Port Angeles police are investigating after a pet cat was found cut in half in a local park."I’ve never experienced to the extent of what I experienced Sunday morning," said Officer JJ Smith with the Port Angeles Police Department.Smith is the one that responded to the call of a dead animal found in the park.She says when she got to the scene she found the body of a cat cut cleanly in half, and spread out about 25 feet."It’s hard to imagine who would have done something like that," she said.Debbie Drake, the cat's owner, said the same thing."That it was intentionally done makes it much worse," said Drake.Drake says she adopted Tarot about seven years ago.“We lost a member of our family in an unimaginable way,” said DrakeDeputy Police Chief Jason Vida said the body of the cat, named Tarot, was found Sunday in the playground and picnic area of Shane Park.“This was definitely human-caused,” Vida said.Vida said the cut was done with “a clean, sharp tool.”“Everyone in the city is broke up over this,” Vida said.The cat’s death is being investigated as first-degree animal cruelty, a Class C felony.“I haven’t been able to make sense of it,” the cat’s owner, Debbie Drake, told the Peninsula Daily News. “It’s not something a normal person can wrap their head around — how somebody can do something so horrendous.”
'Bring your own bag law' now in effect in Port Angeles
Beginning July 2, grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Port Angeles will no longer provide single-use plastic bags to customers.
71-year-old man dies in motorcycle wreck near Port Angeles
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a wreck Sunday afternoon on Elwha River Road west of Port Angeles.
Remains of missing USS Nimitz sailor found
Rescuers located the remains of Navy Sailor Jeremiah Adams Saturday afternoon. According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, he was found by a group of hikers on the Gray Wolf Trail in Sequim.
Port Angeles approved ban on single-use plastic bags
Port Angeles officials have approved a measure banning plastic bags commonly used for carryout from stores within the city.
Clallam County sues drugmakers over opioid crisis
Clallam County is joining more than 200 other litigants in suing opioid makers and wholesale distributors for damages over prescription opioids.
'It is like being sandblasted!' Blizzard shuts down Hurricane Ridge
The road from Port Angeles to the visitor center had been closed most of the week after winds and heavy snow created 14-foot tall snow drifts in the parking lot.
Changemaker: Betsy Reed Schultz turns house into home for healing Gold Star families
It's one thing to open your house to strangers. It's another to dedicate that home and your life to helping others heal. That's the mission created by Betsy Reed Schultz.
Oregon hiker dies after falling off Mount Storm King
Authorities say a 21-year-old Oregon man has died after a fall off Mount Storm King in Washington state.
Log truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101
The driver of a logging truck died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 west of Port Angeles.
Port Angeles may become the first Washington city to reduce its status
Proposition 1 would make Port Angeles a so-called second-class city, removing initiative and referendum powers and limiting the city council to enacting only laws that can be made under authority specifically granted by the state legislature.
Police: 1-year-old rescued from hot car, driver found unconscious in front seat
A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found unconscious inside a hot car with a toddler in the back seat.