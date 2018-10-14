Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening

Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap and Clallam counties join at 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.The state has approved variance requests from both counties effective immediatelyThe other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

Missing Sequim hiker found by his daughter

Missing Sequim hiker found by his daughter

The Clallam County Sheriff's office says Tuesday that 59-year-old Roger Gates was hiking near his home in Sequim on Sunday when he got lost amid smoky, hazing conditions from wildfire smoke.

'Horrendous': Pet cat found cut in half in Port Angeles park

'Horrendous': Pet cat found cut in half in Port Angeles park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Port Angeles police are investigating after a pet cat was found cut in half in a local park."I’ve never experienced to the extent of what I experienced Sunday morning," said Officer JJ Smith with the Port Angeles Police Department.Smith is the one that responded to the call of a dead animal found in the park.She says when she got to the scene she found the body of a cat cut cleanly in half, and spread out about 25 feet."It’s hard to imagine who would have done something like that," she said.Debbie Drake, the cat's owner, said the same thing."That it was intentionally done makes it much worse," said Drake.Drake says she adopted Tarot about seven years ago.“We lost a member of our family in an unimaginable way,” said DrakeDeputy Police Chief Jason Vida said the body of the cat, named Tarot, was found Sunday in the playground and picnic area of Shane Park.“This was definitely human-caused,” Vida said.Vida said the cut was done with “a clean, sharp tool.”“Everyone in the city is broke up over this,” Vida said.The cat’s death is being investigated as first-degree animal cruelty, a Class C felony.“I haven’t been able to make sense of it,” the cat’s owner, Debbie Drake, told the Peninsula Daily News. “It’s not something a normal person can wrap their head around — how somebody can do something so horrendous.”

Remains of missing USS Nimitz sailor found

Remains of missing USS Nimitz sailor found

Rescuers located the remains of Navy Sailor Jeremiah Adams Saturday afternoon. According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, he was found by a group of hikers on the Gray Wolf Trail in Sequim.