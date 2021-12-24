Christmas Eve shopping: Store hours for Walmart, Target, Costco, and others for last-minute holiday needs
WASHINGTON - We’re one day away from Christmas and retailers are opening their stores earlier on Christmas Eve to give consumers extra time to shop for their last-minute gifts and supplies.
Here is a list of stores and hours for Christmas Eve to take care of your shopping needs.
Target Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information visit Target.com.
Walmart Christmas Eve hours
Hours: All stores will close at 6 p.m. Friday; all store locations are closed on Christmas Day. Visit Walmart.com for more.
Costco Christmas Eve hours
Costco’s warehouse store hours may vary depending on location Friday, all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Costo.com to learn more.
Best Buy Christmas Eve hours
Last-minute store hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and all stores are closed on Christmas Day.
Customers can get items with store or curbside pickup. Items can be ordered by 5 p.m. and picked up by 7 p.m. For same day delivery, goods have to be ordered by noon and are delivered by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more information, visit Best Buy.com.
Barnes and Noble Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Barnes and Noble.com.
CVS Pharmacy Christmas Eve hours
CVS stores are open nationwide on Christmas Eve Friday but store and pharmacy hours may vary. All stores and pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Visit CVS.com for more information.
Apple Store Christmas Eve hours
Most Apple stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. To find more information on store hours and locations, visit Apple.com.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed Christmas Day. For more information visit Dickssportinggoods.com.
Macy’s Christmas Eve hours
Macy’s stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Macys.com.
BJ's Wholesale Club Christmas Eve hours
B.J.‘s store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, but clubs will have senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m. and stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information including hours visit Bjs.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve hours
Hours may vary at stores but most location are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Bedbathandbeyond.com.
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours
Hours will vary but most open Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed Christmas Day. Stores have in-store and delivery options available and to learn more, visit Nordstrom.com.
GAP Christmas Eve hours
GAP store hours may vary, but most locations are closing at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas.For more information visit Gap.com.
Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours
Banana Republic stores hours may vary, but most locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed Christmas Day. For more information, visit Bananarepublic.gap.com.
Old Navy Christmas Eve hours
Old Navy store hours may vary, but most stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day.For more information, visit Oldnavy.gap.com.
Foot Locker Christmas Eve hours
Foot Locker stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. To learn more, visit Footlocker.com.
JCPenney Christmas Eve hours
JCPenney stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Jcpenney.com.
Michaels Christmas Eve hours
Michaels is open until 6 p.m. Friday and is closed on Christmas Day. Visit Michaels.com for more information.
Kay Jewelers Christmas Eve hours
Hour may vary at Kay Jewelers but most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Kay.com.
Lowe’s Christmas Eve hours
Most Lowe’s stores are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information visit Lowes.com.
Home Depot Christmas Eve hours
Hours may vary at Home Depot stores but most locations are open until 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas. Visit Homedepot.com for more.
Ikea Christmas Eve hours
Ikea stores are open until 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Ikea.com.
Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours
Office Depot stores are open until 5 p.m. Friday and stores are closed on Christmas Day. Visit Officedepot.com for more.
Marshalls Christmas Eve hours
Marshall store locations are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit marshalls.com.
Petco Christmas Eve hours
Petco stores are open until 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. Fore more information, visit Petco.com.
PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours
Stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. Visit PetSmart.com for more.
Advertisement
This story was reported from Washington, D.C.