Children robbed at gun point for sandwiches in Spanaway

Investigators say a group of teens robbed two children at gunpoint and got away with a few dollars’ worth of sandwiches.

The incident happened at 6:54 p.m. Saturday near 208th Street Southeast and Mountain Highway.

Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says an 11-year-old and 13-year-old girl were walking home with sandwiches, when one of the girls felt something metal, believed to be a gun pointed against the back of her neck.

Four masked suspects, believed to be teens, stole the girls’ sandwiches, and threw their phones.

Moss says children committing violent crimes is becoming an unfortunate trend.

"When I look at the shootings that we have, the armed robberies that we’re getting, we're looking at teenagers are our suspects."

In the last year, FOX 13 News has covered several violent incidents involving suspects who are kids.

Last week, police arrested five teenagers after allegedly robbing a man in Seattle, then taking off in a stolen car, and hiding in a Federal Way mall.

In October, investigators say armed teens followed a mom home and carjacked her in Spanaway.

In April, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old faced murder charges after allegedly killing a beloved pot shop employee in Tacoma.

"That’s the last thing we want is to have our younger generation starting off on the wrong foot and getting in trouble at a younger age," said Moss.

Moss says a law that passed in 2022, which prevents officers from interviewing juvenile suspects without an attorney is slowing down the process to getting justice.

He says as this crime trend continues to grow, something needs to change.

"How do we get kids to stop thinking that this is a good idea to go out there and robbing people, or picking up guns, or stealing cars," he said.

There is no description or surveillance for the four suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.