King County offering vaccination clinics to students ahead of 2021-22 school year, including COVID vaccine

All K-12 students in Washington state will be required to have all vaccinations by the first day of instruction — regardless of whether instruction is remote or in-person.

HealthPoint, Seattle & King County Public Health and Federal Way Public schools will be co-hosting vaccine events to provide all required vaccines: Tdap, DTap, MMR, hepatitis B, varicella and polio. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for children 12 and older. Locations can be found in Federal Way, Renton and Tukwila.

Latinos Promoviendo La Buena Salud and Kent YMCA have also partnered together to host a free immunization booth in Kent.

"Childhood vaccinations are vital to protect both your child's health and the community from serious illnesses, like measles and whooping cough," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Due to postponed medical visits during the pandemic, childhood vaccination rates have decreased. Seventeen percent fewer vaccines were administered to children under the age of 19 in 2020, compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), according to the health department.

Appointments are recommended but not required for events in Federal Way and Renton. No appointment is required for the Kent and Tukwila events. You can make an appointment here.

Click here for more information.



