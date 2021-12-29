Caught on camera: Falling tree crashes onto Oregon DOT vehicle

Imagine driving along the highway and a tree comes crashing onto your car.

On Monday, an incident responder with the Oregon Department of Transportation was driving on northbound Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek, Oregon when a large tree came crashing down on their vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Oregon DOT officials said that Oregon State Police and a private logging company responded and helped remove the tree.

(Credit: Oregon Department of Transportation)

(Credit: Oregon DOT)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram