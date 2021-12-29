Expand / Collapse search
Caught on camera: Falling tree crashes onto Oregon DOT vehicle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Oregon
FOX 13 Seattle

Tree falls on Oregon DOT vehicle

An Oregon DOT worker is OK after a tree fell on their vehicle and it was caught on camera.

WOLF CREEK, Ore. - Imagine driving along the highway and a tree comes crashing onto your car. 

On Monday, an incident responder with the Oregon Department of Transportation was driving on northbound Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek, Oregon when a large tree came crashing down on their vehicle.

No one was hurt. 

Oregon DOT officials said that Oregon State Police and a private logging company responded and helped remove the tree.

(Credit: Oregon Department of Transportation)

(Credit: Oregon DOT)

