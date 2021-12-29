Caught on camera: Falling tree crashes onto Oregon DOT vehicle
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - Imagine driving along the highway and a tree comes crashing onto your car.
On Monday, an incident responder with the Oregon Department of Transportation was driving on northbound Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek, Oregon when a large tree came crashing down on their vehicle.
No one was hurt.
Oregon DOT officials said that Oregon State Police and a private logging company responded and helped remove the tree.
(Credit: Oregon Department of Transportation)
(Credit: Oregon DOT)
