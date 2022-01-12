Carjacking suspects get stolen car stuck in flood waters during police chase

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly stealing two cars before getting one stuck in floodwaters during a police chase.

Police say the incident started in Issaquah, when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The two suspects led police to Bellevue where they ditched that car, carjacked a woman, fought with officers and rammed a patrol car, according to Issaquah police.

One suspect was arrested at that scene, but another suspect fled in the second stolen car.

The second suspect then crashed into a flooded river near Fall City Road and Dike Road.

There were minor injuries to officers and the suspects, according to Issaquah police.

Neighbors in the area said if this happened in the summer, it could have been so much worse.

"You don’t expect someone to come racing down here. The dog could get hit, or one of us. It’s lucky it wasn’t summer-- there would be hundreds of people milling around. This is a big tubing run, so there is literally hundreds of people in the summer, so this could be really dangerous," said Mike Bray, who lives near the crash scene.

