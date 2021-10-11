Car crashes into tree after fleeing Seattle police, ammo inside explodes when car catches fire

Police and fire crews are investigating after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in south Seattle on Monday night.

According to Seattle fire, police attempted to stop a car, but the driver took off. The driver then crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Way E., according to Seattle fire.

Officers and a civilian pulled the 40-year-old driver from the vehicle. The car then caught fire moments after. No one else was in the vehicle.

The car broke up into multiple pieces, with car tires and other parts flying into nearby fences. There was some minor damage to homes, but neighbors nearby were uninjured, Seattle fire said.

Crews reported that when they were putting out the fire, ammunition in the car began exploding, according to Seattle fire.

According to Det. Valerie Carson with the Seattle Police, the driver had a few warrants out for his arrest. He is also a convicted felon and therefore cannot have ammo on him, Carson said.

The driver was sent to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition.

He will be taken into custody when he is discharged from the hospital, Carson said.

This is a developing story.

