Car crashes into Lakewood restaurant

Lakewood police are searching for people who police say left the scene after a car crashed into a restaurant Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Sizzler in the 10200 block of South Tacoma Way.

When crews and police arrived at the scene, the car was unoccupied.

Witnesses told police they saw people walking away from the scene before police got there.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

