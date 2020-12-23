Cal Anderson Park reopens after homeless camp sweep, additional parks repairs continue

Cal Anderson Park reopened on Wednesday after nearly two dozen people were arrested during a homeless camp sweep last week and previous protests that took place, forcing the park to be closed for several months.

The Capitol Hill park has been closed since June due to protests that took place in the area. Throughout the past week, Seattle Parks and Recreation crews conducted maintenance and cleanup at the park, collecting nearly 100 tons of debris, SPR said in a news release this week.

Several city departments have been working with local business owners, community members and neighbors to make changes and improvements to the park, while honoring the protest that took place earlier this year, SPR officials say.

"Cal Anderson Park has been an epicenter for activism and social justice movements for decades and is the heart of the Capitol Hill community. As we move into 2021, Cal Anderson will continue to be a hub for the entire community —neighbors and park visitors alike," said Mayor Jenny Durkan in the news release.

"As we reopen the park, the community and the City will continue its ongoing conversation to provide services to those who are unhoused, create new ongoing activities to support diverse community needs, increase safety, and restore the vibrancy and inclusivity of the Capitol Hill neighborhood," said Durkan.

The park has been a popular gathering place for those enjoying outdoor activities. In the coming week, Superintendant Jesús Aguirre said crews will introduce recreational activities again at the park.

"These activities are just the beginning and we look forward to continuing to work with the community to build on these efforts to support a more inclusive park that reflects community needs and desires for this important gathering space," said Aguirre in the news release.

Last week, Seattle Police arrested at least 24 people at the homeless camp protected by protesters at the Capitol Hill park. After a judge denied legal challenges filed earlier last week aimed to delay Friday’s temporary sweep, crews and police moved to clear Cal Anderson of people and property.

SPR crews conducted building repairs and removing graffiti and litter. In total, 100 tons of debris including large pallets and furniture in and near the park was removed. Additional repairs are also needed at the two comfort stations and a shelter house nearby.

Outreach programs such as REACH, Urban League and LEAD have been assisting those in the area with referrals to hotels and shelters. In recent weeks, outreach workers reported 51 individuals were connected to shelters, hotels, and tiny homes.

In the coming week, the park will start offering recreational activities at the park.