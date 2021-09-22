Burien Police seize more than 40,000 fentanyl-laced tablets during arrest
article
BURIEN, Wash. - Burien Police detectives seized 41,530 fentanyl-laced tablets in an arrest Tuesday.
Authorities say the tablets were en route to Southwest King County and Burien, and the person delivering these drugs was arrested.
Police note 2021 has been a deadly year for fentanyl overdoses, and King County has already set the record for most fentanyl deaths in a year.
