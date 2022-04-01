Buddy the cat heading to foster care after ‘miraculous’ recovery from dog attack

A Philadelphia cat is heading home from the vet on Friday after authorities say he was the victim of an intentional dog attack.

Officials are calling the recovery of Buddy the cat ‘miraculous’ as he heads to a foster home with a veterinarian where he’ll get continued care.

Last week, Buddy was on a front porch in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Video of the incident showed two suspects, ages 17 and 12, walking by the porch with their dogs.

When the suspects spotted the car, authorities say they dropped the dogs’ leashes, allowing their lunging dogs to attack a defenseless Buddy. The two suspects watched from the sidewalk until a homeowner opened the front door, scaring them off.

Buddy suffered serious injuries in the attack and required constant monitoring at the Pennsylvania SPCA’s headquarters.

Since the attack, Buddy has slowly been recovering after veterinarians initially held cautious optimism about his future. Video of Buddy's attack went viral as authoriities searched for attackers and also promoted donations to the SPCA from around the globe.

The suspects face several charges including felony animal cruelty.

Buddy won't be going up for adoption, but the SPCA says they hope folks will adopt other cats in need in Buddy's name.

