Bruce Harrell promises ‘one Seattle’ as new mayor

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Bruce Harrell promises ‘one Seattle’ as new mayor

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell celebrated his inauguration Tuesday, promising to create "one Seattle" through a series of policy goals that prioritize public safety and housing.

Harrell held a small, private ceremony at City Hall Tuesday because of increasing COVID-19 cases, The Seattle Times reported.

Harrell — a former Seattle City Council president who officially became mayor Saturday after he was elected with strong support from the business community in November — said his team will lead the city out of uncertain times.

"Starting today, we will lead this city obsessed with excellence and kindness, with inclusion and hope, with balance and optimism. We will reject these attitudes of fear, pessimism, or cynicism," Harrell said.

Harrell, 63, grew up in a redlined Seattle neighborhood, and is the city’s first Asian American and second Black mayor. He had campaigned on adding police rather than cutting funding, as his opponent, former Council President Lorena González, had advocated after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Harrell emphasized public safety in his Tuesday speech, noting "in one Seattle we all feel safe and supported."

"That’s why I will be working with safety leaders and justice leaders and law enforcement professionals committed to culture change and gun violence prevention; leaders who can reshape and redefine policing," Harrell said, adding the importance of hiring the "right kinds" of police officers.

Harrell said his other top priority is addressing homelessness.

"We will be intolerant, not of the people who are unhoused, but of the conditions that caused them to be unhoused," Harrell said, later saying he had discussed resources to address affordable housing and homelessness with Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

While Harrell has not shared a specific homelessness plan, when asked after the speech he said he’d address the issue quickly.

"I will guarantee you that you will see people housed here very shortly," Harrell said.

He also noted that Deputy Mayor of Housing and Homelessness Tiffany Washington, who served as a deputy mayor under then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, would be "measured" on the trajectory of homelessness.

"She shares the same passion and commitment, so we’ve talked about real progress in a short time and we’re meeting feverishly on that," Harrell said.

Harrell also mentioned ensuring health care for all, including mental health, and addressing other inequities as a core tenant of his administration.

"We will come through this pandemic and take its lessons to help us improve health care, to improve our education outcomes and to address disparities on a whole new level," Harrell said.

First-term Mayor Durkan, who was also backed by the business community, did not seek reelection. The last three mayors elected by Seattle voters have not served more than one term.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bruce Harrell officially becomes Seattle's new mayor

READ MORE: Seattle Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell talks management style and transition team as he gets ready to take office

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: