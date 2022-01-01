Bruce Harrell officially becomes Seattle's new mayor

article

Bruce Harrell on Saturday officially became Seattle’s new mayor.

Harrell was sworn in without ceremony last week, and traveled to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and nine other newly-elected mayors, to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

"Today, I officially enter office with optimism and excitement. Even in these challenging times, I am energized by what we can achieve for Seattle and each other by working together and leading with our shared values," Harrell tweeted. "Onward – to a new year and to a new direction."

Harrell, who grew up in redlined city neighborhood, is Seattle’s first Asian American and second Black mayor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seattle Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell talks management style and transition team as he gets ready to take office

READ MORE: Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces first new members of administration

