Bruce Harrell officially becomes Seattle's new mayor

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: Bruce Harrell

SEATTLE - Bruce Harrell on Saturday officially became Seattle’s new mayor.

Harrell was sworn in without ceremony last week, and traveled to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and nine other newly-elected mayors, to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

"Today, I officially enter office with optimism and excitement. Even in these challenging times, I am energized by what we can achieve for Seattle and each other by working together and leading with our shared values," Harrell tweeted. "Onward – to a new year and to a new direction."

Harrell, who grew up in redlined city neighborhood, is Seattle’s first Asian American and second Black mayor.

