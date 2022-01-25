Bremerton-Seattle route selected as design route for fully electric fast ferry

article

Kitsap Transit announced on Tuesday that its Bremerton-Seattle route was chosen as the design route for a fully electric fast ferry.

In 2020, Kitsap Transit and Washington Maritime Blue partners won a federal grant to design a high-speed passenger ferry that would be powered by battery-electric and low-emission technology.

Transit officials said this selection would mean that the boat will be designed to complete a full round-trip through Rich Passage on a single-battery charge. This also means that Kitsap Transit and its partners can apply for funding that would potentially pay for the full design.

The vessel is still in the conceptual phase, and work is still being done on researching battery size, shore-side infrastructure needs and what it would take to charge the vessel at the Bremerton ferry dock.

