Expand / Collapse search

Bremerton Police warn of attempted child luring near school bus stop

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bremerton
FOX 13 Seattle

BREMERTON, Wash. - Police are investigating after an attempted child luring Friday morning in Bremerton.

According to Bremerton Police, a man twice offered to give an 11-year-old girl a ride to school. The girl said this happened around 8:30 a.m. in the alley of Lafayette Ave. and again on 15th St. near a school bus stop.

Investigators said the suspect was described as a white man with a muscular build, short balding blond hair, and no facial hair. They said he was in a small 2-door red pickup with black duct tape covering the rear driver-side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Woman found dead in car underwater near Bremerton park
article

Woman found dead in car underwater near Bremerton park

Law enforcement in Kitsap County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car underwater near Lions Park in Bremerton.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.