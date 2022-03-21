Bremerton Police warn of attempted child luring near school bus stop

Police are investigating after an attempted child luring Friday morning in Bremerton.

According to Bremerton Police, a man twice offered to give an 11-year-old girl a ride to school. The girl said this happened around 8:30 a.m. in the alley of Lafayette Ave. and again on 15th St. near a school bus stop.

Investigators said the suspect was described as a white man with a muscular build, short balding blond hair, and no facial hair. They said he was in a small 2-door red pickup with black duct tape covering the rear driver-side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

