Woman found dead in car underwater near Bremerton park

Law enforcement in Kitsap County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car underwater near Lions Park in Bremerton.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a car in the water just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Police and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office all responded. A rescue boat and two divers were sent out to where the vehicle was spotted.

Divers found a woman dead inside the vehicle.

They have not recovered her body as it is now a police investigation.

Police will release more information as the investigation unfolds. They have not yet specified whether the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

This is a developing story.

