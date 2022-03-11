Woman found dead in car underwater near Bremerton park
BREMERTON, Wash. - Law enforcement in Kitsap County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car underwater near Lions Park in Bremerton.
Dispatchers received multiple calls about a car in the water just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Police and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office all responded. A rescue boat and two divers were sent out to where the vehicle was spotted.
Divers found a woman dead inside the vehicle.
They have not recovered her body as it is now a police investigation.
Police will release more information as the investigation unfolds. They have not yet specified whether the circumstances of her death are suspicious.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.
