Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead in car underwater near Bremerton park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

BREMERTON, Wash. - Law enforcement in Kitsap County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car underwater near Lions Park in Bremerton.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a car in the water just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Fire and Rescue, Bremerton Police and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office all responded. A rescue boat and two divers were sent out to where the vehicle was spotted.

Divers found a woman dead inside the vehicle. 

They have not recovered her body as it is now a police investigation. 

Police will release more information as the investigation unfolds. They have not yet specified whether the circumstances of her death are suspicious. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram