Bothell police release video of suspect in AMBER Alert

A search is still ongoing for a suspect in an AMBER Alert from earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Bothell police released a new video of a suspect in connection to the incident.

The video shows the suspect pacing back and forth late Monday night.

Early Tuesday morning, an AMBER Alert was issued for a 3-year-old Bothell girl in a stolen car.

Hours after the alert was issued, the girl was found safe in the car in Snohomish County and was later reunited with her mother.

Bothell police also released surveillance video on Tuesday of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bothell Police Department at 425-486-1254.

