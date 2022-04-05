AMBER Alert canceled after 3-year-old Bothell girl in stolen car found safe

An AMBER Alert that was issued early Tuesday morning for a 3-year-old Bothell girl has been canceled after the child was found safe in Snohomish County.

Police were asking the public to be on the lookout for a girl who was last seen near the 9800 block of 190th Street in Bothell.

Investigators said in a news release, the mother came home from her friend’s house and took her first child into an apartment unit. While inside, she heard screeching tire sounds, went outside and saw her car was gone with her child inside. An AMBER Alert was issued before 3 a.m.

FOX 13 Morning News talked to the girl's mother Jennifer hours after the alert was issued.

"I know they got the Amber Alert out, but there needs to be more done. For every hour she is gone, I have less of a chance of having her come home. For every minute she could be gone forever" she said. "I need her home."

After 6:30 a.m., police said the girl was found safe and was reunited with her mother.

Cam Johnson with the Bothell Police Department said the car was located in a neighborhood just outside Bothell city limits in Snohomish County.

"This is an AMBER Alert with a happy ending and there were moments overnight when that was entirely uncertain that it would end up this way," Johnson told FOX 13 News.

Police did not release a suspect description and are searching for a suspect.

Later in the day, Bothell police released surveillance video of the suspect in connection with the AMBER Alert.

The video shows a person walking past the camera and the person appeared to be wearing a blue jacket, jeans, dark shoes and a mask.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bothell police at 425-486-1254.

