Bolt Creek Fire: Evacuations reduced for some, other homes still threatened by fires

Level 3 mandatory evacuations were issued in areas near Skykomish as firefighters and other agencies battle the Bolt Creek Fire.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said around 50% of people asked to evacuate have actually done so. The Red Cross has continued to provide emergency shelter for evacuees. The organization said that 11 people has stayed at its shelter at the Evergreen State Fair Grounds in Monroe.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The Skykomish and Index school districts announced they were closed over wildfire concerns.

The fire is estimated to have burned about 9,440 acres and is 5% contained. One structure has been damaged.

Officials said more than 680 homes and more than 100 structures are threatened.

FOX 13 spoke to a man who was sleeping in his tent when a campground host woke him up, telling everyone to evacuate early Saturday morning.

Authorities said anyone living in Index is now under a level 2 evacuation, meaning they can return home but must be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Level 1 evacuations, meaning ‘get ready,’ are in effect for people living between Index and Zeke's. Zeke's to Gold Bar is no longer under an evacuation notice.

WSDOT said on Saturday that US 2 would likely remain closed through the weekend: "US 2 Between milepost 31.7 (east of Gold Bar) and 49 (east end of Skykomish) is expected to remain closed through the weekend. The roadway is closed to all traffic except residents who need to evacuate. These closure points may change based on the needs of first responders."

Editors note: The Everett Fire Department sent out a tweet on Saturday saying that evacuation alerts were accidentally sent to people's cellphones throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Numerous people living in Everett, Snohomish, Bothell, Lake Stevens and Granite Falls received emergency alerts on their cell phones by mistake.

BOLT CREEK FIRE RESPONSE

On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said State Mobilization request was approved for the Bolt Creek Fire, which means that resources across the state are on their way to help put it out.

More 400 personnel are working to get the fire contained.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Jacob Kennett, troopers are assisting Snohomish County and King County Sheriff's deputies with evacuations of the area. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 911.

ROAD CLOSURES

WSP officials say State Route 2 is now closed because of the wildfires, meaning Stevens Pass is now closed from Galena from Index-Galena Rd. to Beckler until further notice.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning the public to avoid driving around road closures - a reminder they usually put out in the winter.

"PLEASE don't go around road closures," said WSDOT in a Twitter post on Saturday. "They are in place for everyone's safety and doing so can put you and others, including first responders, in unnecessary risk.

FOX 13 SPOKE TO A MAN WHO WAS CAMPING NEAR THE WILDFIRE

FOX 13's John Hopperstad and Chynna Greene spoke to Hussain Aleaziz, who was camping in the Beckler River Campground in Skykomish when the fire erupted.

"It was kind of a crazy scene this morning," said Aleaziz. "I woke up around 4:45 in the morning and I opened my tent and I could see a little bit of a glow over the ridge across from the river. At first, I thought it was the sunrise - I was half asleep, so it was a little early for that. About an hour later, I woke up to the camp host telling everybody to evacuate. When I opened my tent again, you could see the fire had just spread over the ridge, and it was moving pretty quickly."

FOX 13 asked Hussain if he had made it to safety.

"Yeah I’m at my parents house in Bothell now," said Aleaziz. "It just started snowing ash as we’ve been speaking, so it looks like the winds are blowing it over in this direction."

